Bench - Real Estate Site

Bench - Real Estate Site popular bank typography vector illustration design ux ui landingpage figma desktop website branding logo
Hello Dribble,
I am back with this new and amazing Landing page for Bench which is a real estate website where you can work space for yourself.
So if you liked it then appreciate it pressing "L" and tell your views in the comment section.
I am available for projects now.
Contact me on -
Email - Uttam.chanalia88@gmail.com
Enjoy your day.

