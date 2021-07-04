Bench - Real Estate Site

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribble,
I am back with this new and amazing Landing page for Bench which is a real estate website where you can work space for yourself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
So if you liked it then appreciate it pressing "L" and tell your views in the comment section.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I am available for projects now.
Contact me on -
Email - Uttam.chanalia88@gmail.com
Enjoy your day.