M.Arch Thesis: STATIC

For my Architecture Master's Thesis I ventured into exploring a dystopian future where people fully embodied the sedentary lifestyle, while everything else moved around us.

This conceptual thesis aimed to re-imagine the town planning structure. Large structures would make up the agricultural and import/export hubs of the town, while a "mesh" could act as transportation lines, housing foundations, communication lines etc.

