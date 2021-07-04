Gustanto Syaputra

Kangsayur a Grocery Mobile Apps

Gustanto Syaputra
Gustanto Syaputra
  • Save
Kangsayur a Grocery Mobile Apps app e-commerce marketplace ios ux ui
Download color palette

Today Exploration✨

Kangsayur Apps

Kangsayur is a solution for Grocery
Shopping every you need

follow me at Instagram for more work
@gustantosyaputra

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Gustanto Syaputra
Gustanto Syaputra

More by Gustanto Syaputra

View profile
    • Like