SANP Rebranding Mockup's part 2

SANP is a programming company specialized in digital products. The rebranding project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital.

The concept plays with the letter S, the hyperlink chain and circuit elements. Check out the first post of the project showcasing the complete logo!



If you also need a rebranding, or maybe a new logo altogether, contact me:

- natalia-gallo99@hotmail.com

- www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-gallo-07280318a/