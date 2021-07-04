SANP Rebranding Mockup's part 2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
SANP is a programming company specialized in digital products. The rebranding project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital.
The concept plays with the letter S, the hyperlink chain and circuit elements. Check out the first post of the project showcasing the complete logo!
If you also need a rebranding, or maybe a new logo altogether, contact me:
- natalia-gallo99@hotmail.com
- www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-gallo-07280318a/