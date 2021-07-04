Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natália Gallo

SANP Rebranding Mockup's

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo
mockups vector illustration rebranding logo illustrator icon graphic design design branding
These are some of the mockups for the SANP Rebranding project. SANP is a programming company specialized in digital products. The project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital. Check out the first post showcasing the complete logo!

If you also need a rebranding, or maybe a new logo altogether, contact me:
- natalia-gallo99@hotmail.com
- www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-gallo-07280318a/

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo

