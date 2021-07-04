SANP Rebranding Mockup's

These are some of the mockups for the SANP Rebranding project. SANP is a programming company specialized in digital products. The project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital. Check out the first post showcasing the complete logo!



