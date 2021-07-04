SANP Rebranding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This project was for a programming company specialized in digital products. The project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital.
I structured the icon design seeking out its application in both Apps and websites; however, the logo can also be extended and applied in more institutional material (such as files, envelopes, and business cards).
If you also need a rebranding, or maybe a new logo altogether, contact me:
- natalia-gallo99@hotmail.com
- www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-gallo-07280318a/