Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natália Gallo

SANP Rebranding

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo
  • Save
SANP Rebranding vector illustration rebranding logo illustrator icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

This project was for a programming company specialized in digital products. The project focused on digitalizing the visual experience of the logo in a way that was both fluid and digital.

I structured the icon design seeking out its application in both Apps and websites; however, the logo can also be extended and applied in more institutional material (such as files, envelopes, and business cards).

If you also need a rebranding, or maybe a new logo altogether, contact me:
- natalia-gallo99@hotmail.com
- www.linkedin.com/in/natalia-gallo-07280318a/

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo

More by Natália Gallo

View profile
    • Like