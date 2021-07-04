grafix station

Meditation Logo Design

grafix station
grafix station
  • Save
Meditation Logo Design luxury logo creation freestyle custom logo versatile logo minimalist logo flat logo business logo golden ratio geometric golden ratio logo creative logo branding logo logo design logo creation
Download color palette

We design this logo with golden ratio. The golden ratio is a special number approximately equal to 1.618
Famous company like twitter, apple, pepsi etc using Golden ratio logo.
Why stuck on bad logo?
Need One?
For more/order...
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/share/Rz6k7V
Gmail: grafixxstation@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801402210858

grafix station
grafix station

More by grafix station

View profile
    • Like