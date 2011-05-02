Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Logo for a "stallion management" co.

Logo for a "stallion management" co. logo design illustration animals horse velocity poly
or, "How I learned to draw horses in an afternoon."

Posted on May 2, 2011
