Tibetan Fox Sticker

This is one of my homework of UI Bootcamp at https://study.163.com/
The requirement was to design some banners with illustrations we created before, and I decided to have some fun.
This illustration is a cartoon version of a Chinese cyberstar. The person is a magazine editor and famous for his zoology and botany knowledge. Since 2020, he began to shoot a series videos to identify animals / plants that are “unknown” to the public.