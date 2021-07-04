Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shuyi Wang

Tibetan Fox Sticker

Shuyi Wang
Shuyi Wang
  • Save
Tibetan Fox Sticker branding design vector illustration
Download color palette

This is one of my homework of UI Bootcamp at https://study.163.com/
The requirement was to design some banners with illustrations we created before, and I decided to have some fun.

This illustration is a cartoon version of a Chinese cyberstar. The person is a magazine editor and famous for his zoology and botany knowledge. Since 2020, he began to shoot a series videos to identify animals / plants that are “unknown” to the public.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 4, 2021
Shuyi Wang
Shuyi Wang

More by Shuyi Wang

View profile
    • Like