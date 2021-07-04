Tibetan Fox Sticker

This is one of my homework of UI Bootcamp at https://study.163.com/

The requirement was to design some banners with illustrations we created before, and I decided to have some fun.

This illustration is a cartoon version of a Chinese cyberstar. The person is a magazine editor and famous for his zoology and botany knowledge. Since 2020, he began to shoot a series videos to identify animals / plants that are “unknown” to the public.