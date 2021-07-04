Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raine Radtke (they/them)

Too Far Gone

Raine Radtke (they/them)
Raine Radtke (they/them)
  • Save
Too Far Gone architecture buildings cityscape lifepreserver boat deck cars hatchback ferry pigeon albumart album breakups painting watercolor art illustrator vector illustration design
Download color palette

I'm planning to release this and another track by the end of summer 2021. All in all, start to finish, this project will have taken me a year to complete, and I'm happy with what I've learned to do in that time as a musician, designer, and artist so far. I hope these songs and this art can show me the way to the next ones. Check back for an updated bandcamp link, or follow me there now at https://raineradtke.bandcamp.com/

Raine Radtke (they/them)
Raine Radtke (they/them)

More by Raine Radtke (they/them)

View profile
    • Like