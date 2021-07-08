Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prototype screens

Prototype screens app product web ui layout
I have been struggling quite badly to keep a clean prototype file. The screens have be spreading left and right and the prototype view in figma looks like a noodle soup. Here are a couple of screens from it... just to give me a break from figma.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Making things, mostly for Opendoor

