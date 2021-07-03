They'll Miss Their Garden

For my Master's Degree, I created a series of digital illustrations to explore wealth disparity and income inequality. I created these in a devocationalized, studio manner, as my research revolved around questioning how to engage all of my digital art students (I teach public, inner-city high school) rather than how to engage just those who are career bound.

This is the second of my artworks: how the current economic status of the country is impacting my parents. Due to increasing property taxes and bills (many of which are due to costs of medical care in this country for my mother who is diabetic and needed an emergency surgery for a subarachnoid [brain] hemorrhage), as well as having to take out a reverse-mortgage on their home, they will have to sell it within the next few years as they cannot afford the payments on it any longer. My sister and I are trying to get them to move to be near us in Florida. However, it's a huge lifestyle adjustment for them; they haven't left rural New England in decades.