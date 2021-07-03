Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adedamola Odofin

Buddi

Adedamola Odofin
Adedamola Odofin
  • Save
Buddi icon ui design figma
Download color palette

As named, this is an app where users can either buy or sell a service. Services include- cleaning, laundry, repairs amongst others.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Adedamola Odofin
Adedamola Odofin

More by Adedamola Odofin

View profile
    • Like