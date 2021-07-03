Judith Returns

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
For my Master's Degree, I created a series of digital illustrations to explore wealth disparity and income inequality. I created these in a devocationalized, studio manner, as my research revolved around questioning how to engage all of my digital art students (I teach public, inner-city high school) rather than how to engage just those who are career bound.
This is the first of my artworks: how the current economic status of the country is impacting me – an underpaid teacher with overpriced rent and student loans.