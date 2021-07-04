Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

web design: landing page

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
web design: landing page single page graphic design webdesign hoempage landingpage features block content features contact grid about landing web page landing page web design website web
  1. Furniture Landing Page Dribbble.jpg
  2. Landing Page.jpg

Shopify Landing Page for Furniture Company

Hello Dribbblers,
Download this Landing Page: Download For Free
Sketch, AdobeXD and Figma Versions Included

Presenting a Modern and Trending Homepage for Furniture Shop. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

