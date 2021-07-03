Caixeta Freitas - Law Firm

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Caixeta Freitas is the 1st law firms in Brazil and overseas, challenging the status quo of the legal services. They provide digital assistance from anywhere in the world and at any time. The results is less bureaucracy and a closer law service.
You can see the full website here
www.caixetafreitas.com.br/en/