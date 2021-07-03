Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Web Design - temuarti

Web Design - temuarti muslim web design website uiux
Hi, This is web design exploration to find the meaning of the verses of the Qur'an, and is also a course assignment.
and finally, I have also implemented this website so that it can be accessed in general, you can access it using this link: http://temuarti.my.id/
Waiting for your feedback, I am very open to your feedback. Thank you.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
