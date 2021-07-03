Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Toni Adegbenro

Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design

Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design
Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design animation 3d motion graphics illustration blender branding interaction minimal sketchapp app ux ui design
Decided to give my 3D Element kit a spin, I used some of the assets as background elements and I think they turned out just right.

I created this quick interaction of the screen elements in Principle, and also created the presentation and motion in After Effects.

Checkout the kit for the background elements here: https://tonicode.gumroad.com/l/Kxumx

These days i'm exploring 3D low-poly design in Blender. ✌🏽
