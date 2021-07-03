Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design

Decided to give my 3D Element kit a spin, I used some of the assets as background elements and I think they turned out just right.

I created this quick interaction of the screen elements in Principle, and also created the presentation and motion in After Effects.

Checkout the kit for the background elements here: https://tonicode.gumroad.com/l/Kxumx

Please hit the 'L' if you like this.

Thanks! ✌🏼 ✌🏼 ✌🏼