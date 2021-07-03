Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travlbee - Itinerary building platform

Travlbee - Itinerary building platform
My very first UX project based on how users go about planning their travels either solo or with fellow travelers!

Link to prototype found below:

https://bit.ly/3xcrsyW

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
