Saloni Sinha: Merging Concept, Visual Styling and Experimentatio

Senior Experience Designer at Frog Design, Saloni Sinha unravels the unique step-by-step approach she applies to her designing and illustrating process. Starting out with experimentation, she progresses to conceptualising and ends with visual styling to produce what she considers the effects of her designing roots.
https://laetro.com/blog/saloni-sinha-merging-concept-visual-styling-and-experimentation/