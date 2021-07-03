Laetro.com

Saloni Sinha: Merging Concept, Visual Styling and Experimentatio

Laetro.com
Laetro.com
  • Save
Saloni Sinha: Merging Concept, Visual Styling and Experimentatio artwork art laetro branding artist design art illustration design
Download color palette

Senior Experience Designer at Frog Design, Saloni Sinha unravels the unique step-by-step approach she applies to her designing and illustrating process. Starting out with experimentation, she progresses to conceptualising and ends with visual styling to produce what she considers the effects of her designing roots.

Read full interview with Saloni Sinha
https://laetro.com/blog/saloni-sinha-merging-concept-visual-styling-and-experimentation/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Laetro.com
Laetro.com

More by Laetro.com

View profile
    • Like