Abdullah A. Mamun

Creative Agency | Design solutions

Abdullah A. Mamun
Abdullah A. Mamun
  • Save
Creative Agency | Design solutions creativveagency softwarefirm customwebsite websitedesign uiux 2021 3d motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration logo branding 2020 trend xd design website design design concept clean color
Download color palette

This UI Kit created for design agency of my client. The UI Kit is simple, styled for the best user experience & growth conversion.

The UI Kit is totally customizable with organized layers, free google fonts including also the responsive design version.

Please like and comment about the kit and feel free to suggest for more improvement

Let's talk about the new concept contact me for any design-related work

Abdullah A. Mamun
Abdullah A. Mamun

More by Abdullah A. Mamun

View profile
    • Like