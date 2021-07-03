Jacob Padgitt

Just Plants

This is the landing page for Just Plants. Hence the logo in the top left corner with the two letters JP which is a key identity for this brand. Product cards play a vital role in online sales for this company. Clicking on the name of the plant or picture reveals more info on the product on the backside. The act of purchasing a product from JP works a lot like Amazon. One can choose to Buy Now which is the quickest form of purchase or you can stack products in your shopping cart.

