Vectro Sans Serif Font

Vectro Sans Serif Font vintage font retro font retro type typeface type modern deco font modern deco art deco font art deco type art deco deco design lettering typography
Vectro is my 5th font and I love the hint of vintage aesthetic it has. It's a modern deco-inspired font. I wanted the font to have some versatility so this font also features 28 alternate characters that enhance the deco feel. It also features multilingual support for all european and south american languages. It's available for sale on Creative Market. https://creativemarket.com/GuadShop/6272662-Vectro-Modern-Deco-Sans-Font

