Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Coulthard

Song Recommendation

Chris Coulthard
Chris Coulthard
  • Save
Song Recommendation module custom art rounded recommendations music songs ui design account
Download color palette

A simple, easy-to-use app interface where anyone can recommend songs to others worldwide.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Chris Coulthard
Chris Coulthard

More by Chris Coulthard

View profile
    • Like