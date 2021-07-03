Britainy Guadagnolo

Ashbury Display Font trippy mushrooms hippie font hippie hippies ashbury flower power groovy psychedelic font psychedelic type psychedelic sixties 60s flower child flowers typography hand lettering
Ashbury is my fourth font and it's inspired by the psychedelic type of the 60s. To create this font, I created one unique shape and then "carved" all the letters from it so that they fit together perfectly while still giving off flowy, uneven vibe. It's availble for purchase (and comes with 6 bonus seamless patterns) on Creative Market. https://creativemarket.com/GuadShop/6175285-Ashbury-Display-Font-Retro-Pattern

