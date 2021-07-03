Cass Wood

YOUCUT

YOUCUT logodesign negativespace simple barber dailylogochallenge dailylogo branding logo graphic design
This logo was created as part of the Daily Logo Challenge, and the task was to create a barbershop themed logo. I really liked how this design turned out, but it may have made a better horror movie poster in hindsight...

