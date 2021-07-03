Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natália Gallo

Typographic Logo for an Online Platform

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo
  • Save
Typographic Logo for an Online Platform illustrator typographiclogo rebranding design typography icon branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Typographic logo test of an online learning platform for the Brazilian Union's Military Justice.

Natália Gallo
Natália Gallo

More by Natália Gallo

View profile
    • Like