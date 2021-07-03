Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cass Wood

CW Design logo

CW Design logo simple faces opacity contrast colour blocks minimalistic branding logo graphic design
I'm a fan of using opacity with a small colour palette to see how far I can stretch it, and how much contrast I can achieve in any given design. This profile picture design is me doing what I love to do, which is keep it minimalistic and sharp.

