La Finkasa

La Finkasa co-living share friendship happiness vector fire nature ikigai logo
The logo was made for a co-living room. The client requested that the central axis of the logo be the Ikigai concept. It should also contain representation of friendship, happiness and fire (because the roommates like to gather around grills and bonfires), also have a character pro nature and care for the environment.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
