Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Helena

DIVINE visual identity

Julia Helena
Julia Helena
  • Save
DIVINE visual identity graphic design branding brand design logo designer design
Download color palette

Divine produces t-shirts with artistic prints. The brand, its products and productions are entirely made by local artists from different segments, in addition to the cultural content introduced in the marketing of each shirt.
Its mission is to transmit all and any type of art through prints, seeking to expand and make any and all types of human artistic manifestations feel through stamping.
In summary, Divine is a collective of artistic manifestations, reflecting the human essence, driving the union of local artists who aim at the elaboration of Divine's identity.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/106823175/Divine-Visual-Identity

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Julia Helena
Julia Helena

More by Julia Helena

View profile
    • Like