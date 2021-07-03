Divine produces t-shirts with artistic prints. The brand, its products and productions are entirely made by local artists from different segments, in addition to the cultural content introduced in the marketing of each shirt.

Its mission is to transmit all and any type of art through prints, seeking to expand and make any and all types of human artistic manifestations feel through stamping.

In summary, Divine is a collective of artistic manifestations, reflecting the human essence, driving the union of local artists who aim at the elaboration of Divine's identity.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/106823175/Divine-Visual-Identity