USBX visual identity

Use Brexó is an online thrift store located in the city of Campinas - SP. The thrift store brings together sustainability, art and fashion following the main fashion and catwalk trends, bringing editorials and concepts different from those seen in ordinary thrift stores.

The owners and partners Lara Magossi and Rafaelle Trevisan transmit a lot of their style on USBX, this makes it have a casual, street and classy feel at the same time.

USBX has its own personality and the visual identity of the brand aims to convey that.

