🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Use Brexó is an online thrift store located in the city of Campinas - SP. The thrift store brings together sustainability, art and fashion following the main fashion and catwalk trends, bringing editorials and concepts different from those seen in ordinary thrift stores.
The owners and partners Lara Magossi and Rafaelle Trevisan transmit a lot of their style on USBX, this makes it have a casual, street and classy feel at the same time.
USBX has its own personality and the visual identity of the brand aims to convey that.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115795591/USBX-visual-identity