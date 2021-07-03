Personal visual identity

My new visual identity resulted from the self-knowledge process that 2020 caused me. In this project I tried to materialize the artistic references that I have since I was a child and to transform my soul and personality into something visual.

The study for the new branding brings references of my passion for art history, mythology and ancient civilizations.

This is the result of much internal reflection, combining art, history and autognosis.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/116903117/julia-helena-%28re%29branding