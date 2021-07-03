Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia Helena

M. SELECTIONS - visual identity

Julia Helena
Julia Helena
M. SELECTIONS - visual identity brand design branding graphic design logo designer design
M. Selections is a brand from Saudi Arabia, which aims to serve woman who wish to place orders online to obtain selected pieces from different countries around the world, most of them live in Saudi Arabia and are between 20 and 45 years old.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
