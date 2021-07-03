Julia Helena

BE MY VOICE - visual identity

Julia Helena
Julia Helena
  • Save
BE MY VOICE - visual identity logo designer brand design design brand branding visual identity
Download color palette

Be My Voice is a project created in order to bring out the reality of women who go through abusive situations. Seeking to tell their stories and really give them a voice. Forming a support network for women, bringing voice to their traumas and showing that abusive situations happen in all instances, but they will never be able to remove our voices from us.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Julia Helena
Julia Helena

More by Julia Helena

View profile
    • Like