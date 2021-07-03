Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Baganusa Corporate Identity

Baganusa Corporate Identity logo idea idea design process logo process brand identity excavator crain logo engineering logo civil logo construction logo corporate logo identity logo branding ui design vector assets
This Logo I made for redesigning Baganusa Dayaprima, a corporate which focused on civil engineering. The visual identity adapted from crain construction form, B&D corporate initial, and excavator shape which is related with the industry.
