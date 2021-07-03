Victor Nguyen

Redback Business Card

Redback Business Card layout visual design red white corporate sophisticated brand identity branding elegant simplicity simple namecard design namecard business card design business card collaboration connection connect redback
Business card design. Simplicity makes the design look elegant and sophisticated.

Full Project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122476823/Redback-Connect

