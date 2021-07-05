Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spot UV Business Card Design For A Renovation Company

Spot UV Business Card Design For A Renovation Company
  1. renovation-company-business-card-spot-uv.jpg
  2. renovation-company-business-card-design.jpg
  3. renovation-company-business-card.jpg

Utilising a simple monochrome palette, we designed and printed YourTradie’s business cards to create a strong first impression. We applied a spot UV effect to the brand’s tagline to draw attention and implement a sleek aesthetic.

