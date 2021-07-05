Shark Logo for a Water Tank Company

Inspired by the shark fin, we replaced the letter ‘A’ in Mako with a fin outline as a nod to the Mako Shark. This creates a seamless correlation between the brand personality and the water tank industry it is a part of. We carried this logo onto various brand collateral to ensure it came across fresh, modern and professional.

