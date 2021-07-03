Ammi Teir

Ammi Teir
Ammi Teir
Sing in the Sun Music Festival Logo
I designed a logo for an imaginary music festival called Sing in the Sun. I imagine it being a down to earth event with folk and indie music.

Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
