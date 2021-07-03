Diana

Residential Complex Website/Webpage/UI

Residential Complex Website/Webpage/UI branding typography website background ui laptop tablet graphic design design after effects adobe xd apartments webdesign webpage web motion graphics animation
The goal of the task was to create an innovative and unique website that showcases the advantages of a residential complex, targets its primary audience and simple to use.
Make people fall in love with this residential complex!

I decided to create an interactive design that is easy and interesting to use for our target audience. While analyzing similar websites, I decided to use less text on the pages and wide, full-screen images to make people feel the “atmosphere” of the complex and visualize their lifestyle there easier.

FULL CASE on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122742471/Residential-Complex-WebsiteUI

