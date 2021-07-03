Residential Complex Website/Webpage/UI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The goal of the task was to create an innovative and unique website that showcases the advantages of a residential complex, targets its primary audience and simple to use.
Make people fall in love with this residential complex!
I decided to create an interactive design that is easy and interesting to use for our target audience. While analyzing similar websites, I decided to use less text on the pages and wide, full-screen images to make people feel the “atmosphere” of the complex and visualize their lifestyle there easier.
FULL CASE on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122742471/Residential-Complex-WebsiteUI