Rakibul Hasan

LK LOGO - LOUKAS KOUROS FASHION LOGO

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan
LK LOGO - LOUKAS KOUROS FASHION LOGO
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers🏀
This is my Buyer LOUKAS KOUROS FASHION LOGO
What do you think?

Let me know in the comment section below and don't forget to leave a like to show some support! Thanks!⁣ ✨

💌Are you looking for a new logo or (re)design for your business logo? I'd be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out! 📨👋
info.rakibul62@gmail.com I Telegram I WhatsApp I Skype I Linkedin I Facebook I Instagram

Follow me on
Behance

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan
Creative Logo Designer
