KidVacc Appointments

KidVacc Appointments webapp nigeria vaccinations appointments web ux ui design
Used the Lean UX process in a design sprint to determine basic features a user would need in booking vaccine appointments. Here's a link to the behance project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123401597/KidVacc
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
