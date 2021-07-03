Multiple Isometric iPhone SE 2020 8K Mockup - Freebie

What inspired me to make this mockup is the fact that I needed it myself and I couldn't find one that is pointing this side. I had a project that I designed back in the era of iPhone7, but then I figure HEY! why not iPhone SE 2020. It is newer, fits perfectly into my old iPhone 7 Otterbox which means it can display my UI for that app too and will be useful to someone else, maybe. So enjoy. Download and use it for your likeness if you need it.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N36sBy_p19izBPnZt0u74-ZslN9HVNa_/view?usp=sharing

Let me know if download link doesn't work.

Featuring:

- 8 smart object screens to showcase your marvelous UI / UX work

- Changeable background color

- Casually worded tutorial on how to use these mockups