Dnipro Hills Toastmasters Club Website

Dnipro Hills Toastmasters Club Website branding interface design design web
Toastmasters International teaches public speaking and leadership skills through the worldwide network of clubs.

Dnipro Hills is Kyiv based club with the huge history that required rebranding, the new website and visuals and modern communication strategy.

I have been working with them as a vice president since 2020.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
