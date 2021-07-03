Dnipro Hills Toastmasters Club Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Toastmasters International teaches public speaking and leadership skills through the worldwide network of clubs.
Dnipro Hills is Kyiv based club with the huge history that required rebranding, the new website and visuals and modern communication strategy.
I have been working with them as a vice president since 2020.