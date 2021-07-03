Felix

Brand identity Design for Oak Emergence

Felix
Felix
  • Save
Brand identity Design for Oak Emergence logodesign brandidentitydesign brandidentity graphic design branding logo design
Download color palette

Oak Emergence is a holding company with three (3) subsidiaries in different sectors. The holding company acts as a sturdy base from which the other brands branch out of. Our job was to create a brand identity system that reflected its bran

Felix
Felix
Like