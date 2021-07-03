Lora David

GEM SPACE

digitalartdesign photoshop art visual art digital art cyber illustration digital painting compositing photoshop graphic design art direction photo manipulation photo
I did my first ever « Cyber Space »inspired art composition today on Photoshop 😅 i would love to know your opinion on this style and creative approche.

