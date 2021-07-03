Kristen McKee

Drink Infographic — French 77

cocktail infographic
Part of an Infographic Design Challenge at my job. I created this 60s inspired recipe infographic for one of my favorite cocktails, the French 77.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
