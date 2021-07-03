🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Dance Party Flyer is a print flyer template for basically anything related to entertainment, indeed. DJ special events, club party, themed modern bash, DJ tour promotion and much more, anything about music night, mix session, specially new age and DJ Dancer
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Model NOT included (for the model preview version)
Contact: fiverrhossainkhan@gmail.com