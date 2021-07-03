dsnn studio

Pixa'an Mexican Restaurant Identity

dsnn studio
dsnn studio
  • Save
Pixa'an Mexican Restaurant Identity restaurant food tequila mayan design logo identity
Download color palette

Pixa'an is the Mayan word for Soul.

The Mayans believe in the afterlife but they saw the soul as a tangible link to the world. The way the world reacts to you is literally your soul, and there is no better way to experience life than with a good meal and a good shot of tequila.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
dsnn studio
dsnn studio

More by dsnn studio

View profile
    • Like