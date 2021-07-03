Shredseek mountain bikers UI

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey awesome people, today I'm going to share my latest UI design work for a USA client. It's a mountain bikers application where With Shredseek mountain bikers can find people who share their enthusiasm for mountain biking and share experiences, ideas and stay in touch. They can join different clubs and attend events. There is also option to buy and sell mountain biking gears from each other or the shop.